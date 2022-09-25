Assam CM Unveils Rhino Statues Made From Ashes Of Rhino Horns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday unveiled three rhino statues sculpted from ashes of rhino horns in Kaziranga.

The three statues include a mother, baby rhino and one male rhino at Mihimukh in Kaziranga for display.

It is memorial to the greater one-horned rhino the forest guards the 1,300 sq. km tiger reserve owes its existence to.

It may be mentioned that as many as 2479 rhino horns were burnt to ashes by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 22, 2021.

The ashes were collected from the burning stockpile of rhino horns and used in the concrete mix to create life-size statues of rhinos which are- 10.5 ft long and 6 ft tall male, an 11 ft by 5.6 ft female and a 3.5 ft by 1.5 ft calf.

CM Sarma said, “History was created when hundreds of rhino horns, stored in 12 treasuries across the State for decades, were consigned to flames on September 22, 2021 to send a strong signal to those involved in illegal wildlife trade.”