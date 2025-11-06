Pabitra Margherita Meets Ecuadorian President, Inaugurates Indian Embassy in Quito

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa in Quito on Thursday and held discussions on a wide range of issues concerning bilateral relations and future cooperation between India and Ecuador.

As part of his ongoing official visit to Central and Latin America, Margherita also met ministers and senior officials from various departments of the Ecuadorian government, reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening ties across multiple sectors including trade, culture, and development partnership.

During the visit, the Minister formally inaugurated India’s newly established Embassy in Quito — a significant step aimed at enhancing India’s diplomatic outreach and fostering stronger people-to-people and economic connections with Ecuador and the wider Latin American region.

Earlier in the day, Pabitra Margherita paid his sincere respects at the Monument of the Heroes of August in Quito. The monument stands as a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for freedom and liberty.

“Felt nostalgic remembering their courage and spirit,” the Minister noted.

