Pabitra Margherita Sets Off on First Overseas Tour as MoS for External Affairs

In Panama, Margherita's agenda includes delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister H.E. Javier Martinez and a meeting with President H.E. Jose Raul Mulino. He will visit the University of Panama to pay tributes at the Bust of Mahatma Gandhi, plant a sapling, and tour the Panama Canal and Panama Pacifico Free Trade/Industrial Zone. A reception will also be held in his honour, where he will interact with the Diplomatic Community and prominent members of the Indian diaspora.