Pabitra Margherita Sets Off on First Overseas Tour as MoS for External Affairs

Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, will embark on his first official foreign visit from August 15 to 24, 2024, covering five countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. His itinerary includes the Dominican Republic (August 15-16), Guatemala (August 17-19), El Salvador (August 19), Panama (August 20-22), and Trinidad & Tobago (August 23-24).
During his visit to the Dominican Republic, Margherita will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect, H.E. Luis Abinader, and engage with the Indian diaspora.
In Guatemala, he will meet with President H.E. Cesar Bernardo Arevalo de Leon and hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister H.E. Carlos Ramiro Martinez. He will also interact with business leaders from the Chamber of Industry of Guatemala and the Committee of Agricultural, Commercial, Industrial, and Financial Associations (CACIF) and visit the UNESCO Heritage city of Antigua.
In El Salvador, Margherita will meet President H.E. Nayib Bukele and Foreign Minister H.E. Alexandra Hill T, along with other ministerial engagements. He will also connect with the Indian diaspora in the country.
In Panama, Margherita's agenda includes delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister H.E. Javier Martinez and a meeting with President H.E. Jose Raul Mulino. He will visit the University of Panama to pay tributes at the Bust of Mahatma Gandhi, plant a sapling, and tour the Panama Canal and Panama Pacifico Free Trade/Industrial Zone. A reception will also be held in his honour, where he will interact with the Diplomatic Community and prominent members of the Indian diaspora.
Finally, in Trinidad and Tobago, Margherita will meet with Foreign & CARICOM Affairs Minister H.E. Dr. Amery Browne and call on Prime Minister H.E. Keith Rowley. He will also engage with the Indian community in the country.