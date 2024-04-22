Padma Awards Conferred By Prez Murmu, 2 From Assam Shine

President Droupadi Murmu bestowed the Padma Shri upon Sarbeswar Basumatary for his contributions to Agriculture and Drona Bhuyan for his achievements in the field of Art from Assam during the Civil Investiture Ceremony held in New Delhi on Monday.
Sarbeswar Basumatary, an esteemed farmer, currently serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the Fishery Department in Assam's Chirang district. Additionally, he is associated with Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Sericulture of Chirang. Basumatary's journey in agriculture began in 1984, after which he diligently cultivated various crops and received training in fish farming and horticulture.
Meanwhile, Drona Bhuyan, a renowned exponent of folk culture, particularly Suknani Ojapali and Deodhani dance, was recognized for his artistic endeavors. Despite facing financial constraints, Bhuyan dedicated himself to the promotion and preservation of Assamese folk art.
Both Basumatary and Bhuyan have been honored with numerous awards and accolades for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.
The Padma Shri was conferred upon a total of five individuals from the Northeast region today, including recipients from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Tripura.