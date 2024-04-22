Padma Awards Conferred By Prez Murmu, 2 From Assam Shine

Sarbeswar Basumatary, an esteemed farmer, currently serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the Fishery Department in Assam's Chirang district. Additionally, he is associated with Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Sericulture of Chirang. Basumatary's journey in agriculture began in 1984, after which he diligently cultivated various crops and received training in fish farming and horticulture.