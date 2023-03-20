Padma Lakshmi Appointed as First Transgender Lawyer of Kerela

Padma Lakshmi has been appointed as the first transgender advocate of Kerela. She enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Kerala on Sunday.

Lakshmi was among more than 1500 law graduates who were admitted on the rolls of the Kerela Bar Council as advocates.

She was personally congratulated by Kerela Law Minister P. Rajeev on the occasion.

The minister acknowledged the struggle of Lakshmi and praised her through an Instagram post. He wrote, “Congratulations to Padma Lakshmi who overcame all the hurdles of life and enrolled as the first transgender advocate in Kerala. Becoming the first is always the hardest achievement in history. There are no predecessors on the way to the goal. Obstacles will be inevitable. There will be people to mute and discourage. Padma Lakshmi has written her name in the legal history by overcoming all this.”

The minister expressed his hope that Lakshmi’s story would inspire others from the transgender community to follow suit.