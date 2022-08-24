Transgender Persons to Receive Composite Health Package Under AB-PMJAY

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Health Authority (NHA) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Social Justice and Empowerment on Wednesday to provide composite health package for Transgender community.

The inclusive and composite health package will be under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The aforementioned MoU was signed by Dr. R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) and Shri R. Subramanyam, Secretary DoSJE in presence of Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mandaviya said, “This MOU has laid the foundation for a landmark transformational reform in the society. The move which provides special healthcare benefits to the Transgender Community goes beyond ensuring equality for the disadvantaged community.”

The minister noted the transgender community suffers stigma and exclusion from the society and provision of healthcare services under the scheme was a significant step towards an inclusive society.

“It is only apt that the MOU is being signed at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre today, as he championed for an inclusive society with equality across all population groups in the country,” he added.