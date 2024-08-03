Padma Vibhushan Bharatnatyam Icon Yamini Krishnamurthy Dies at 84

Born on December 20, 1940, in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, Yamini Krishnamurthi made her debut in 1957. She was a student at Rukmini Devi Arundale’s Kalakshetra, a premier institution for classical dance, and received guidance from esteemed dancers like Kanchipuram Ellappa Pillai and Thanjavur Kittappa Pillai. Her training in Kuchipudi was under the tutelage of Vedantam Lakshmi Narayana Shastri, Chinta Krishnamurthi, and Pasumarthy Venugopal Krishna Sharma, significantly contributing to the popularity of Kuchipudi.