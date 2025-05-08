Pahalgam Attack Was Pak’s Escalation, India Only Responding: Vikram Misri

In a firm yet restrained response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday asserted that India’s actions under ‘Operation Sindoor’ were “controlled, precise, measured, considered, and non-escalatory,” targeting only terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Speaking at a joint press briefing, Misri emphasised that the terror attack in Pahalgam was the “original escalation” initiated by Pakistan on April 22. “India has no intention to escalate tensions,” he said. “We are only responding to escalation. Any further provocation will be addressed appropriately.”

He underlined that no Pakistani military establishments were targeted, reiterating that the Indian Armed Forces struck only terrorist infrastructure. “This is not an act of aggression, but a calibrated response to terrorism,” Misri noted.

Referring to the global image of Pakistan as a hub of terrorism, the Foreign Secretary pointed out Pakistan’s record of harbouring UN-designated terrorists. “We do not need reminders of where Osama Bin Laden was found or who mourned him as a martyr,” he remarked. “Pakistan continues to shelter globally proscribed terror elements, some of which are openly supported by its own leaders.”

He further condemned Pakistan’s recent targeting of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. “In a disturbing development, Pakistan launched artillery strikes targeting the Sikh community in Poonch, including an attack on a gurdwara, resulting in the deaths of three civilians. In total, 16 civilians — including women and children — have lost their lives in Poonch due to unprovoked shelling,” Misri stated.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson echoed these sentiments, reaffirming that India’s military response was focused and proportional. “During Operation Sindoor, India maintained a non-escalatory stance, carefully avoiding military targets in Pakistan. However, on the night of May 7–8, Pakistan attempted drone and missile strikes on multiple Indian military locations across Northern and Western India, including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj,” the spokesperson said.

These hostile attempts were successfully intercepted by India’s Integrated Counter-UAS and Air Defence systems. Debris collected from several locations across the targeted regions confirmed Pakistani involvement.

In a retaliatory measure early Thursday morning, Indian Armed Forces neutralised several air defence systems across Pakistan, including a significant radar installation in Lahore. Officials stated that India’s response was matched in both domain and intensity, aimed solely at military-grade defence assets and not civilian zones.

Meanwhile, cross-border hostilities intensified with Pakistan reportedly increasing artillery shelling across the Line of Control, especially in sectors such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Rajouri, and Mendhar. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that 16 civilians, including three women and five children, were killed as a result of this escalation.