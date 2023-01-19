Pak Drone Shot Down In Rajasthan, 6kg Heroin Seized; 2 Held

Pakistan is again in the spotlight with its nefarious act of smuggling drugs into India. A case of heroin smuggling has come to the fore once again from Pakistan through drones.

Two persons were arrested after a drone was caught at the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Thursday midnight. BSF seized around 6.150 Kg of Heroin, while 3 other persons managed to abscond.

There have been more than a dozen attempts from the Pakistan side in the last month, informed Satnam Singh, Additional SP Sri Ganganagar.

"Pakistan is repeatedly trying to send heroin to the Indian border through drones. Heroin consignment sent with the help of drones then reaches Punjab and Mumbai. The amount of heroin seized yesterday was 6.150 Kg," the Additional SP added.

"BSF has seized 150 kilo heroin in the last month. Heroin sent to India with the help of drones is from Pakistan every time. Sri Ganganagar has become a soft target for the smugglers of Punjab," the Additional SP said while mentioning about the involvement in drug smuggling in India.

According to the police, till now all the smugglers caught in smuggling are from Punjab.

This month, in a similar incident from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, 2 were held for smuggling heroin to India from Pakistan through a drone. the incident took place on January 15.

Drones from the Pakistan side smuggle drugs and ammunition in India. In a recent incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) had seized four Chinese-made pistols among a consignment of weapons dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday.

The consignment which included 4 Chinese-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 live rounds was recovered from Uncha Takala village in Gurdaspur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

