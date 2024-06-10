Pakistan-Backed TRF Claims Responsibility for Ambush on Bus Carrying Pilgrims

The Resistance Front (TRF), reportedly backed by Pakistan, on June 10 has claimed responsibility for the recent terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, resulting in nine fatalities and 33 injuries.
The group has issued warnings of further attacks targeting tourists and non-locals, signaling a concerning escalation of violence. In response, security measures in the area have been heightened, with a comprehensive search operation underway to apprehend the perpetrators.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tasked with investigating the incident. The TRF, designated as a terrorist organization by India in 2023, has been active since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, engaging in multiple acts of terrorism.
The attackers, believed to be Pakistani nationals, have been linked to the same group operating in the southern Pir Panjal region over the past two years.
The attack occurred as the bus was returning from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, when terrorists hiding in nearby forests ambushed the vehicle. The ensuing gunfire caused the driver to lose control, leading to the bus rolling down a gorge and resulting in fatalities among both the driver and conductor.
The search operation for the terrorists, which includes the deployment of drones to survey the dense vegetation surrounding the attack site, has been further aided by the involvement of a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
Among the victims, who mainly hail from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, some have been identified, while the injured come from various states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.