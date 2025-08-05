No Ceasefire Violation in Poonch, Clarifies Indian Army Amid Reports

Amid reports of ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector, the Indian Army on Tuesday firmly denied any such incident, clarifying that there was no exchange of fire from across the border.

"It is clarified that there has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control," the Army stated, as quoted by news agency ANI. The statement comes in response to earlier reports which had cited official sources claiming that Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked firing in the Poonch sector and that the Indian Army had retaliated. The exchange of fire was reported to have lasted for around 15 minutes, with no casualties on the Indian side, according to PTI.

The clarification assumes significance in the context of the 2021 reaffirmation of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. While the LoC has remained largely peaceful since then, sporadic reports of firing have occasionally surfaced, prompting official denials or confirmations based on ground assessments.

2 Terrorists Killed in Anti-Infiltration Operation

Separately, the Indian Army recently foiled a major infiltration attempt along the LoC in a successful anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating two terrorists who were trying to cross over into Indian territory.

Codenamed ‘Operation ShivShakti’, the operation was launched last month based on specific intelligence inputs provided by the Army’s internal surveillance units in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). The infiltration attempt was swiftly countered by alert troops of the White Knight Corps.

“In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the #IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control,” the White Knight Corps posted on X. “Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered. Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and #JKP led to a successful operation.”

The recovery of three weapons from the site suggests that the terrorists were heavily armed and possibly part of a larger plan to disrupt peace in the region.

Officials praised the high level of coordination between security forces, which played a pivotal role in neutralising the threat and reinforcing security along the sensitive LoC corridor. The operation underlines the continuing threat of infiltration attempts despite the ceasefire in place, and the Army’s preparedness to thwart such incursions.

