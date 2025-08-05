Security Lapse at Red Fort: 7 Cops Suspended After Failing to Detect Dummy Bomb in Drill

In a serious lapse ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, seven Delhi Police personnel have been suspended after they failed to detect a dummy explosive device during a security drill at the Red Fort.

Advertisment

The suspended officers include constables and head constables who were deployed at the historic site during the mock exercise.

According to reports, the security drill was conducted by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday as part of routine preparations ahead of Independence Day. Personnel from the Special Cell, disguised as civilians, reportedly entered the Red Fort premises carrying a dummy bomb which went unnoticed by the on-duty security staff. Following the incident, all seven personnel involved were immediately suspended for negligence.

Every year, the Prime Minister hoists the national flag and addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, making the location a high-security zone in the lead-up to August 15. Given its significance, daily security drills and layered surveillance systems are being implemented to ensure foolproof arrangements.

This year, security measures around the Red Fort have been significantly tightened. A detailed security blueprint includes a population census of residents in the area, deployment of advanced vehicle scanners, and the installation of high-tech surveillance systems. For the first time, five types of AI-enabled surveillance cameras, including headcount cameras capable of detecting suspicious objects and monitoring crowd density, will be used in the days leading up to the national event.

In a separate incident on Monday, Delhi Police detained five Bangladeshi nationals who allegedly attempted to force their way into the Red Fort premises. Preliminary investigations revealed that all five are between the ages of 20 and 25 and were working as labourers in the city. Police also recovered identity documents suspected to be of Bangladeshi origin from the group.

A probe has been launched to verify their backgrounds and intentions.

Also Read: Ahead of Independence Day, Guwahati Sees Sweeping Eviction Drive