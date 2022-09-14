Pakistani Boat Carrying Drugs Worth Rs 200 Crores Caught Off Gujarat Coast

A Pakistani boat carrying huge quantities of drugs was apprehended inside Indian waters off the coast of Gujarat in a joint operation on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the joint operation was carried out by the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

Narcotics weighing around 40 kilograms, believed to worth around Rs 200 crores was seized during the operation.

Indian Coast Guard officials said that the boat from Pakistan was caught six miles inside Indian waters.

“Two fast attack boats of ICG caught a Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat,” they said.

Meanwhile, the crew on the boat, all Pakistani nationals, area being taken to Jakhau for further investigation, revealed officials.

Further details are awaited in the matter.