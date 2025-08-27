Palghar Building Collapse Sparks Questions About Municipal Safety Checks

At least three people have died and nine others were injured after a section of a four-storey building in Virar East, Palghar district of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, collapsed late Tuesday night. Officials confirmed that 8 to 10 residents are still trapped under the debris, and rescue operations are ongoing.

The incident occurred around 11:30 PM at the Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai taluka. According to the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO)-cum-District Palghar, the rear portion of the ten-year-old building collapsed onto the chawl below. Authorities noted that the building had previously been declared extremely dangerous by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation.

Rescue efforts are underway with teams from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department and two squads from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working to reach those trapped.

The situation remains critical as emergency teams continue their operations.

