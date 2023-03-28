PAN-Aadhar Linking Deadline Extended

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday extended the date for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar from March 31 to June 30 this year.

A release by the ministry said that the extension was meant to provide some more time to the taxpayers for linking their PAN and Aadhar.

"In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions."

CBDT has extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar for the fifth time on Tuesday.

"Notification to this effect is being issued separately," it further added.

However, those individuals who have been exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking will not be liable to the consequences.

The exempted include those residing in specified states - Assam, Meghalaya, and union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, non-resident Indians, an individual who is not a citizen of India or individuals of the age of eighty years or more.

More than 51 crore PANs have been linked with Aadhar so far.

Following the website below to link your PAN with Aadhar -

https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar