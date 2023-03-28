Two Myanmar-Based Militants Nabbed In Manipur

Two active cadres of the Myanmar-based underground outfit, ‘People Defence Force’ (PDF) were arrested in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, Manipur police and Railway and in-charge Special Commando Unit jointly conducted frisking and checking at the India-Myanmar border near Jangnoi village.

During the operation, the police seized, one pistol, some live rounds of ammunition, and Myanmar currencies from the duo’s possession.

The two arrested militants have been identified as Neipaing (38), a resident of Tamu Thauyuwate, and Yeyint Aung (35) from Uphapha of Tamu, both in Myanmar.

Last month, three cadres of the militant outfit Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) have been apprehended in Assam’s Tinsukia.

Based on specific inputs, combined operations were launched by the Tinsukia Police and Special Task Force (STF) of Arunachal Pradesh.

The three militants were arrested from SK Point in Tinsukia .

The arrested cadres have been identified as Aehon Ngodam, Awany Ngodam and Hongam Ngodam. A .32 pistol and two magazines were recovered from the arrested militants.