Parakram Diwas: PM Modi Names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands After Param Vir Chakra Awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony on the occasion of Parakram Diwas.

PM Modi also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the ceremony in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The move was taken on Parakram Diwas, also known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. The national event is to mark the birth anniversary of prominent Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Actor Anupam Kher called the move “a fitting tribute to the warriors who made the supreme sacrifice.”

“The central government has taken this initiative to honour the Param Vir Chakra awardees. Of the 21 islands, 16 are located in North and Middle Andaman district, and five in South Andaman," an official said.

PM Modi said that the “islands named today after Param Vir Chakra awardees will be site of inspiration for generations to come.”

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, said that the initiative to name islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees will ensure they are remembered forever.

The largest unnamed island was named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, who lost his life in action on November 3, 1947 while repulsing Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar Airport.

"These islands have been named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, viz. Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav," PMO further stated.