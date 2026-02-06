Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi urges skill focus, asks parents to reduce pressure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held an extensive and free-flowing interaction with students during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, encouraging young learners to trust their own learning rhythm, stay curious, and view education as preparation for life rather than a race for marks.

The informal session, held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi, brought together students from across the country who spoke candidly about exam stress, parental pressure, career confusion, and the challenges of balancing studies with skills and hobbies.

Responding to a student from Gujarat who said conflicting advice from parents and teachers often leaves students confused, the Prime Minister said such situations are part of life. “Everyone has their own pattern,” he said, drawing a simple analogy from daily life to explain that learning styles differ just as eating habits do. He advised students to listen to everyone but change their study approach only when they personally feel the need to do so, based on experience rather than pressure.

Highlighting that enjoyment and consistency come from following one’s own rhythm, he cautioned against pretending to follow a routine merely to satisfy others. “Trust your pattern, improve it slowly, and make it your strength,” he told students.

On the issue of classroom pace, Prime Minister Modi said teachers should remain just one step ahead of students, not far beyond their reach. Referring to his oft-quoted mantra, he said goals should be achievable but not effortless. He suggested that teachers inform students in advance about upcoming chapters so they can prepare, develop curiosity, and engage more deeply in class discussions.

“First plough the mind, then connect it, and only then place the subject,” he said, adding that this approach ensures better understanding and long-term retention.

The session also witnessed moments of cultural celebration, with students singing patriotic and classical songs and sharing poetry. The Prime Minister warmly appreciated their talent and encouraged them to pursue creative interests alongside academics. He also presented Assamese gamosas to students, describing them as symbols of dignity, culture, and women’s empowerment in the Northeast.

Addressing a question on whether marks or skills matter more, Prime Minister Modi said life demands balance. He explained that education and skills are inseparable and that both life skills and professional skills are equally important. “Books give knowledge, but practice creates professionals,” he said, citing examples from medicine and law to underline the importance of continuous learning.

He cautioned students against becoming obsessed with marks, noting that toppers are often celebrated briefly and soon forgotten. “Education is not only for exams. Exams are meant to examine yourself,” he said, urging students to focus on overall growth rather than short-term results.

On managing stress and distractions, the Prime Minister said true learning happens when students are fully present in the moment. He encouraged collaborative learning, advising students to help weaker peers while also learning from those who are more confident. “The more involved you are in a moment, the longer you remember it,” he said.

Students preparing simultaneously for board exams and competitive tests were advised to prioritise board syllabi, with the Prime Minister saying that competitive exams naturally become easier when fundamentals are strong. He also urged parents to allow children to grow according to their interests and abilities rather than imposing expectations.

Responding to a student interested in gaming, Prime Minister Modi encouraged turning hobbies into productive skills. He suggested developing games rooted in Indian stories and sharing them openly to gain feedback. He cautioned against gambling and stressed that gaming, when pursued responsibly, builds speed, creativity, and focus.

Several students spoke about how reading Exam Warriors helped them overcome fear, manage time better, and gain confidence. The Prime Minister shared a simple time-management tip: writing tasks down before sleeping and reviewing them the next day to understand where time is lost.

On dreaming big, he said, “Not having a dream is a crime,” but stressed that dreams must be backed by consistent action. He advised students to read biographies to understand how great personalities built success step by step and urged them to keep their dreams private until they are strong enough to withstand criticism.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Modi spoke about India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, calling upon students to begin preparing themselves now. He encouraged them to adopt cleanliness, health, discipline, and pride in Indian products as daily habits. He also highlighted the importance of using technology and artificial intelligence wisely to enhance learning and decision-making, not merely for shortcuts or entertainment.

“AI should increase your wisdom and capability,” he said, urging students to use it thoughtfully.

The Prime Minister concluded the interaction by encouraging students to live in the present, remain true to themselves, and see exams as festivals rather than burdens. The next episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be aired on February 9 at 10 am.