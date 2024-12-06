Parliament Passes Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, Replacing Aircraft Act

The 90-year-old Aircraft Act of 1934, has officially been replaced with the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak (BBV) 2024, after being passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. This follows the Lok Sabha's approval in August.

The new legislation is designed to modernize the aviation sector and enhance the ease of doing business within it. The Aircraft Act, originally enacted during the colonial era, had been amended 21 times over the years.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, addressed concerns regarding the bill’s title change from English to Hindi.

He explained that this decision was made to “showcase India’s heritage and culture” and emphasized that it did not violate any constitutional rules. While acknowledging that the Hindi title might initially be challenging to pronounce, he expressed confidence that it would soon become familiar.

The passing of BBV 2024 marks a shift from the colonial legacy in one of India’s most modern and high-tech sectors—aviation. The previous Aircraft Act, which received the assent of the then Governor General on August 19, 1934, had been repeatedly updated to keep pace with changes in the industry.

In response to concerns raised by some members of Parliament about rising airfares, Minister Naidu highlighted the government’s efforts to improve air travel accessibility through the UDAN scheme. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to making air travel more affordable for passengers across the country.