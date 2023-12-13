Parliament Security Breach: 4 Accused Arrested; Search On For Absconding Duo

The Delhi Police has arrested four persons involved in the security breach incident at the Parliament, reports said.
Sources said that the police identified the four people out of the six involved in the incident and arrested them. Other two persons are reportedly absconding and a police search is underway to nab them.
As per preliminary reports, all six persons were accomplices and they used to communicate through social media.
The four arrested persons have been identified as Amol Shinde, Neelam, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan, reports said.
Further reports said that five accused were residing in Gurugram. The incident was also planned in Gurugram, reports added.
Earlier today, in what can be termed as a major security breach, two unnamed guests penetrated security and jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery. The invaders opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke.
Due to the unexpected entrance, the authorities were forced to adjourn the House while security mechanisms were quickly implemented. Right after the incident, the House turned chaotic with “catch him, catch him” slogans.
The invaders were eventually overcome by diligent Lok Sabha members, according to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
This incident comes on a day when the nation marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.