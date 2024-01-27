Parliament Security Breach: Court Issues Warrant Against Accused

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has issued production warrants for the appearance of the accused individuals Neelam Azad, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat.
The defendant was unable to appear in court because there were no police personnel available to bring them.
The judge Sudhanshu Kaushik issued a warrant for production and instructed the prison authorities to present the defendant on January 31.
The Delhi police submitted a request to bring all the accused individuals from judicial custody.
On January 13, 2024, the court ordered that all six individuals accused in a case involving a breach of parliament security be held in judicial custody until Saturday.
On the recent occasion, the defendant Neelam Azad informed the court that a female officer coerced her into signing 52 blank papers. Her counsel, Suresh Chaudhary, also submitted that it happened earlier.
The court requested the lawyer to submit a suitable request. Neelam Azad's attorney filed a request.
Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh raised concerns about the claims and arguments made by the accused. The court recorded the submission of the counsels.
On January 5, five of the six individuals accused agreed to undergo a polygraph test, while Neelam Azad declined to participate in the test.
Furthermore, Manoranjan and Sagar, who are accused, also agreed to undergo a narcotics analysis and brain mapping test.
The SPP, Akhand Pratap, stated that a lie detector test is needed for all six accused, along with drug tests and brain mapping for Manoranjan and Sagar.
Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) Amit Shukla inquired about the rationale behind the narcotics and brain mapping tests conducted on the two accused individuals, Manoranjan and Sagar.
The SPP said it was advised by the expert, and they are bound by the same.
All individuals accused in the Parliament Security Breach case have been apprehended and are currently under police custody. This case involves a breach of security on the anniversary of the Parliament attack that occurred on December 13.