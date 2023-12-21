Parliament Security Breach: Police Remand of Four Accused Extended Till Jan 5

The police custody of the four accused in the Parliament security breach incident has been extended for 15 days till January 5, 2024.
As per reports, a Delhi court extended the police custody of the four accused on Thursday.
The custody of the four accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi was extended by Special Judge Hardeep Kaur.
This comes after the city police said they needed to uncover all those involved in the conspiracy. The Delhi Police sought the extension stating that the accused were to be taken to various places for investigation which was “at a crucial stage”.
In a major security breach on a day when the nation marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two unnamed guests penetrated security and jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery on December 13. The invaders opened canisters that emitted a yellow-colored smoke.
Two days after the incident, the prime conspirator of the incident Lalit Jha was arrested and was sent to seven-day police custody. Lalit Jha appeared before the relevant judge at Patiala House Court and was assigned legal representation in the form of Advocate Umakant Kataria.
Further reports said that to unearth more details in the case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has formed six teams that will go to the locations linked with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana.