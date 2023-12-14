Parliament Security Breach: Main Conspirator Lalit Mohan Jha Arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested the sixth accused and the prime conspirator of the Parliament security breach incident, reports said on Thursday.
According to reports, the accused Lalit Mohan Jha came to the police station on his own. He is currently being interrogated, the Delhi Police said.
In a major security breach on a day when the nation marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two unnamed guests penetrated security and jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery on Wednesday. The invaders opened canisters that emitted a yellow-colored smoke.
Due to the unexpected entrance, the authorities were forced to adjourn the House while security mechanisms were quickly implemented. Right after the incident, the House turned chaotic with “catch him, catch him” slogans.
Earlier today, Delhi's Patiala House Court sent all the four accused in the security breach incident to seven-day police custody, reports said. Reportedly, the four persons involved in the incident have been identified as Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde.