Parliament Security Breach: Prime Conspirator Sent to 7-Day Police Custody

The prime conspirator of the Parliament security breach incident who was arrested yesterday has been sent to seven-day police custody.
On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested the sixth accused and the prime conspirator of the incident, Lalit Mohan Jha.
Lalit Jha appeared before the relevant judge at Patiala House Court and was assigned legal representation in the form of Advocate Umakant Kataria. The Delhi Police had sought 15-day custody of Jha, reports said.
Reportedly, after being interrogated last night, Lalit Jha nrrated the whole incident to officials of the Delhi Police. According to sources, during interrogation, it came to light that preparations for the attack were being made months ago. An entry pass was necessary for entry into Parliament; hence, it was not available. Lalit had asked everyone who could arrange the pass so that they could easily enter Parliament.
Lalit was reportedly monitoring ongoing events and police activities from a hotel in Rajasthan by watching news channels.
Further reports said that to unearth more details in the case, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has formed six teams that will go to the locations linked with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana.
In a major security breach on a day when the nation marked the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two unnamed guests penetrated security and jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the gallery on Wednesday. The invaders opened canisters that emitted a yellow-colored smoke.