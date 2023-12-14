Parliament Security Breach Prompts UAPA Probe and MHA Inquiry

The Delhi Police Special Cell has initiated legal proceedings under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to investigate a significant security breach that transpired during Zero Hour on Wednesday.
The breach occurred when two individuals entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery.
Concurrently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken cognizance of the Parliament security breach and issued an inquiry into the matter.
The MHA spokesperson announced on 'X' that, "On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an enquiry of parliament security breach incident." An Enquiry Committee, chaired by Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts, has been constituted.
The committee's mandate includes investigating the causes of the security breaches in Parliament, identifying lapses, and recommending further actions. The committee is tasked with promptly submitting a comprehensive report with recommendations, including proposals to enhance security in Parliament.
The impetus for this inquiry stemmed from a letter by the Lok Sabha Secretary General to the Home Ministry, urging a high-level investigation into the entire incident.
The security breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack when two intruders accessed the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.
During the breach, the individuals released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being subdued by Members of Parliament.
Visual evidence depicted a man jumping from the visitor's gallery, causing a momentary commotion. Consequently, the House was adjourned until 2 pm.
The breach transpired while members were addressing urgent public matters, with BJP MP Khagen Murmu raising his concerns. Simultaneously, two individuals, one of whom was a woman, released colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.
Earlier in the day, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram had reported that two men entered the House from the visitor's gallery, each carrying canisters in their hands.