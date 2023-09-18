Parliament Session Short in Duration, But Historic on Occasion: PM Modi

Ahead of the Special Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the session may be small in duration but it is big on occasion.
While addressing media persons, PM Modi said that this is a session of historic decisions. He requested all members to give maximum time in the short session.
PM Modi said, “This session of the Parliament is short but going by the time, it is huge. This is a session of historic decisions. A speciality of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination. Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place, we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building.”
“This is a short session. Their (MPs) maximum time should be devoted (to the Session) in an environment of enthusiasm and excitement. There are a few moments in life which fill you with enthusiasm and faith. I look at this short session like that,” he said.
The Prime Minister highlighted success of India's moon mission and G20 meeting in the pre-session remarks.
“Success of Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3 has hoisted our Tiranga. Shiv Shakti Point has become a new centre of inspiration. Across the world, when such an achievement is made, it is viewed by linking it to modernity, science and technology. When this capability comes before the world, several opportunities and possibilities knock at the doors of India,” Modi said.
“India will always be proud that we became the voice of the Global South during the G20 Summit and that the African Union became a permanent member of the G20. All this is a signal of India's bright future,” he further said.