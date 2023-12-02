Parliament Winter Session: 19 Bills, 2 Financial Items Likely To Be Taken Up

As many as 19 bills and two financial items are expected to be taken up during the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.
Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi was quoted by ANI as saying, "We are bringing in 19 Bills and two are financial items. There are a total of 21 items. The three bills are from the Home Ministry. There is a bill on Central University, constitutional order."
The list was made public on the same day as an all-party meeting took place on Saturday, just before the winter session was set to begin on Monday.
The upcoming winter session in the recently inaugurated Parliament will discuss important bills such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam during this session.
Other bills likely to be discussed during the winter session include the Repealing and Amending Bill, which has been approved by the Lok Sabha, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, which has been approved by the Rajya Sabha, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, which has also been approved by the Rajya Sabha.
Union Minister Joshi announced that the winter session will begin on December 4 and end on December 22.
"There will be 15 sittings in a period of 19 days," he said. Speaking further about the all-party meeting, Joshi said, "30 leaders from 23 parties were present in today's all-party meeting under the chairmanship of Rajnath Singh. We have received several suggestions."
The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill will also be discussed.
Furthermore, the Post Office Bill and The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill are also being considered.
Meanwhile, during the upcoming winter session of the Parliament, the following bills are also likely to be taken up: The Boilers Bill, Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, and Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
In terms of finance, there will be a meeting where a presentation, discussion, and vote will occur regarding the initial batch of funding requests for the year 2023-24. Furthermore, there will be an introduction, examination, and approval of the corresponding Appropriation Bill.
The Presentation, Discussion, and Voting on requests for additional funds for the year 2020-21, as well as the introduction, consideration, and approval of the corresponding Appropriation Bill, will also be addressed during the winter session of the Parliament.