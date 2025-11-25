Parliament Winter Session: Kiren Rijiju to Convene All-Party Meeting on November 30

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has called an all-party meeting on November 30, sources said. The meeting will provide a platform for political parties to discuss key legislative matters and share suggestions before the session begins.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that officials will first conduct a scrutiny of all pending bills with the Secretaries of various departments. Following this review, an all-party meeting will be held to share the list of bills with the Leader of the Opposition, allowing strategies to be formed based on feedback from opposition leaders.

Rijiju had earlier announced that the Winter Session will run from December 1 to 19, with President Droupadi Murmu approving the government’s proposal for the session. Parliament is scheduled to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members’ Bills are expected to be considered on December 5 and 19, while Private Members’ resolutions will be taken up on December 12.

Meanwhile, amid speculations regarding Chandigarh’s inclusion under Article 240 through the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified that the proposal is still under consideration. The Ministry stated that the plan is intended to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh and does not seek to alter its governance, administrative structure, or traditional arrangements with Punjab and Haryana.

The MHA emphasized that no final decision has been taken, and any move will involve consultations with all stakeholders to ensure Chandigarh’s interests are protected. The Ministry also clarified that there is no plan to introduce any Bill related to this proposal in the upcoming Winter Session.

Also Read: Assam CM Tables Bill to Ban Polygamy in State Assembly