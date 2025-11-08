Parliament's Winter Session To Be Convened From 1st December To 19th December

The winter session of Parliament is around the corner. The last parliamentary session for this year will be held from December 1st to December 19th. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has declared the dates through his X handle.

Mr. Rijiju wrote--"The Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Winter Session of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business). Looking forward to a constructive & meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy & serves the aspirations of the people"

Voter fraud, SIR Are likely to Witness Intense Debate

As the winter session will be held right after the Bihar Assembly elections, it is expected to be crucial. The session could be rocked by several issues again this time. The Opposition is very likely to raise several crucial issues that they have been raising and try to corner the government, especially issues like nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the alleged vote fraud issue in Haryana and Maharashtra are expected to rock the parliament. The first phase of the SIR was conducted in Bihar.

Takeaways From the Monsoon Session

The last Parliament Session was the Monsoon session held from July 21 to August 21. It had 21 sittings that spread over 32 days. During the session, 15 Bills were passed by the two Houses of Parliament.

