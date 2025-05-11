Rahul Gandhi Presses PM Modi for Special Parliament Session Amid Terror, Ceasefire Developments

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has renewed the Opposition’s unanimous demand for an immediate special session of Parliament in light of recent national and international developments, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire declared earlier today by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi underlined the urgent need for parliamentary discussion, stating: “It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, first announced by U.S. President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead.”

He called on the Prime Minister to treat the matter with seriousness and to act swiftly in convening the session.

The call comes amid heightened tensions in the Kashmir region and growing concerns over the national security implications of recent events.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took to X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the need for immediate political consultation and parliamentary engagement. “In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for the PM to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence. A special session of Parliament is essential to discuss the events of the last eighteen days—beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks—and to demonstrate a collective resolve,” he wrote.

The Opposition maintains that a united political front and transparent parliamentary debate are critical to navigating the current crisis and restoring national stability.

