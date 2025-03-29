Partial Solar Eclipse Today: Sun to Take Crescent Shape in Northern Skies

People across much of the Northern Hemisphere can see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday as the moon covers part of the sun. The eclipse will be visible from Canada to Siberia.

Advertisment

The first partial eclipse of the year and the 17th of the century. It will last about four hours, from 8:30 GMT to 12:43 GMT. With proper eye protection, people in most of Europe, parts of northeastern North America, and northwest Africa can watch the eclipse. Eclipses occur when the Sun, Moon, and Earth line up. In a total solar eclipse, the Moon completely covers the Sun, turning daylight into an eerie twilight.

However, today’s eclipse will be partial, making the Sun look like a crescent. Paris Observatory astronomer Florent Deleflie told the media that “the alignment is not perfect enough for the cone of shadow to touch the Earth's surface."

He explained that since the shadow will "remain in space, there will not be a total eclipse anywhere" on Earth.

The Moon will cover up 90% of the Sun. The best view will be in northeastern Canada and Greenland at 10:47 GMT.

The eclipse will be less spectacular in some areas. In France, 10-30% of the sun disc will be covered, depending on the region. According to Sophie Murray of the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies, Ireland will see 40% of the sun. However, rain is expected. These small eclipses won’t be visible without special eye protection.

If the sky is clear, people can watch the eclipse with special viewers while taking precautions. Looking directly at the Sun, during the eclipse or at any time, can cause permanent vision loss. Experts recommend using eclipse-viewing glasses and checking that they are in good condition.

People can visit the local astronomy centre to watch the eclipse, where “you can safely verify the precision of celestial mechanics and marvel at interesting details on the Sun's surface, such as sunspots," Deleflie said.

"You can make a simple pinhole projector by poking a small hole in a piece of paper or cardboard and letting sunlight pass through it onto the ground or another surface, where you'll see a small, inverted image of the eclipsed Sun," she added.

This eclipse follows a rare total lunar eclipse, called a “Blood Moon” that amazed sky gazers worldwide just two weeks ago.

Another big spectacle is expected on August 12, 2026, with a total solar eclipse visible in Iceland, northern Spain, and parts of Portugal. Over 90% of the sun will also be covered in parts of Europe, including Britain, France, and Italy.