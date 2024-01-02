12 Full Moons in 2024: Know all the names and dates

Full Moons in 2024: In 2024, the nighttime sky will be like a beautiful painting with 12 full moons, two supermoons, a blue moon, and two lunar eclipses. Whether you really like looking at the stars or just enjoy it now and then, make sure to remember these dates. It will be an amazing experience, like a special journey through the incredible things in space. Get ready to see something magical happen above us – a fantastic show that goes beyond time and makes us feel connected to the amazing dance of the stars.

12 Full Moons in 2024

The lunar calendar for 2024 unfolds a tale of 12 full moons, each with its unique name that harks back to an agricultural past. However, the excitement doesn't stop there – four of these full moons in August, September, October, and November will be classified as "supermoons," appearing larger and brighter than the average full moon.