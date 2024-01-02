12 Full Moons in 2024: Know all the names and dates

Full Moons in 2024: In 2024, the nighttime sky will be like a beautiful painting with 12 full moons, two supermoons, a blue moon, and two lunar eclipses. Whether you really like looking at the stars or just enjoy it now and then, make sure to remember these dates. It will be an amazing experience, like a special journey through the incredible things in space. Get ready to see something magical happen above us – a fantastic show that goes beyond time and makes us feel connected to the amazing dance of the stars.
The lunar calendar for 2024 unfolds a tale of 12 full moons, each with its unique name that harks back to an agricultural past. However, the excitement doesn't stop there – four of these full moons in August, September, October, and November will be classified as "supermoons," appearing larger and brighter than the average full moon.
August 19, 2024: Sturgeon Moon - A dazzling supermoon that will grace the sky at 2:25 p.m. (Eastern time).
September 17, 2024: Harvest Moon - Prepare for another supermoon illuminating the night at 10:34 p.m. (Eastern time).
October 17, 2024: Hunter's Moon - A third supermoon will shine bright at 7:26 a.m. (Eastern time).
November 15, 2024: Beaver Moon - Concluding the supermoon series at 4:28 p.m. (Eastern time).
For those eager to catch the lunar show, here's a breakdown of the full moons throughout 2024:
Mark your calendars for April 8, 2024, when the Great American Eclipse will cast its shadow across parts of the United States and Canada. During this extraordinary event, the moon will completely block the sun, plunging certain northern states into nearly four minutes of total darkness. To witness this rare spectacle, make sure to equip yourself with special protective glasses.
Understanding the moon's phases adds another layer of appreciation to its celestial dance. The 29.5-day cycle is divided into eight phases, starting with the "new moon" when the moon is between the Earth and the sun. This phase sets the stage for a total solar eclipse, such as the one on April 8, 2024.
As the moon waxes, progressing through the waxing crescent, first quarter, and waxing gibbous phases, it finally reaches the full moon. During this phase, the moon and sun stand on opposite sides of the Earth, casting a brilliant glow across the night. The waning cycle follows, with the waning gibbous, last quarter moon, and waning crescent phases leading to the birth of a new moon, completing the mesmerizing lunar cycle.