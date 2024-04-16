IMD Predicts Persistent Cyclonic Conditions and Rainfall in Coming Days Across NE

Current Weather Conditions:

1. A cyclonic circulation persists over east Bihar and its surrounding areas at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level.

2. A trough extends from the aforementioned cyclonic circulation over east Bihar to south Chhattisgarh, traversing across Jharkhand and Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

3. Another cyclonic circulation is observed over northeast Assam at an altitude of 3.1 km above mean sea level.