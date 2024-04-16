IMD Predicts Persistent Cyclonic Conditions and Rainfall in Coming Days Across NE

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather update for the northeastern region of India, highlighting persistent cyclonic circulations and anticipated rainfall patterns over the next five days.
Current Weather Conditions:
1. A cyclonic circulation persists over east Bihar and its surrounding areas at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level.
2. A trough extends from the aforementioned cyclonic circulation over east Bihar to south Chhattisgarh, traversing across Jharkhand and Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
3. Another cyclonic circulation is observed over northeast Assam at an altitude of 3.1 km above mean sea level.
Rainfall Predictions: Day 1: Expect light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Arunachal Pradesh, with many areas in Assam & Meghalaya experiencing similar conditions. Few places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura might also witness rainfall.
Day 2: Anticipate light to moderate rainfall in most areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Day 3: Rainfall is likely to continue in many places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Day 4: Similar rainfall patterns are expected, with most places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya experiencing light to moderate showers, along with several areas in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Day 5: Expect light to moderate rainfall across most places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, with many areas in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura also experiencing similar conditions.
Warnings: Day 1 to Day 5: Thunderstorms and lightning are expected at isolated places across various states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Wind gusts of 30-40 kmph are also anticipated in these regions. Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.
Residents and travelers in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.