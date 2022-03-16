Paternity Leave, 50% Women Pilots, Suggests Union Aviation Minister

The Union minister for civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that airlines must consider giving male employees paternity leaves so that they can share the responsibility of bringing up a child.

Scindia also called for an increase in the share of women pilots in the country from 15 per cent to 50 per cent.

Notably, India had passed the Maternity (Amendment) Bill in 2017 to increase the maternity leave for working women from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

While airlines in India adhere to the law and give paid maternity leaves to women, there are no similar policies in place for men.

The Union aviation minister during a speech at an event said, “I believe that our airlines are doing a tremendous job in terms of creating a healthy workplace environment for our women, whether it is creches, maternity leave and other structures.”

"I think we need to move beyond that," he added.

Scindia said that an environment has to be created which is not only gender neutral but which looks at an equal responsibility on men as well as women in terms of family environment.

He said, “A case in point is why we look at the concept of only maternity leave. We must also look at the concept of paternity leave where men must also partake in the responsibility of bringing up children at home.”