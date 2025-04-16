Patient Alleges Sexual Assault While In Ventilator At Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital

A 46-year old air-hostess had alleged that she was sexually assaulted at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram while she was on the ventilator of the ICU. An FIR was filed based on the woman’s complaint. The police is examining CCTV footage of the hospital to investigate.

Police said that the woman was admitted to the hospital after falling ill after a swim in the pool of a hotel she was staying in. On April 5, she was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram, and was discharged on April 13, she said in her complaint.

"On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me," the complaint read.

A resident of West Bengal, the woman came to the city for attending a workshop by the airline operator. After her discharge from the hospital, she told her husband about the incident and then approached the police.

Medanta Hospital said it is fully cooperating with the probe into the alleged sexual assault. “We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities,” the hospital said in a statement.

“At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police,” it added.

Reportedly, the woman also have claimed that two nurses were present in the room when the assault happened but didn’t intervene to stop it.

"The victim's statement has been recorded before the magistrate in the court. The police team is examining the footage of the hospital's CCTV cameras and will soon identify the accused," a Gurugram Police spokesperson told media.

“A probe is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon”, the spokesperson added.