‘Manipur Slowly Returning to Normalcy’: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the violence-hit northeastern state is slowly returning to normalcy. He made the statement on Sunday while speaking to reporters during the 132nd Patriot’s Day celebrations in the Imphal West district.
He said, “Manipur is limping back to normalcy. Now, we seek the cooperation of a cross-section of society for the preservation of the territorial integrity of the state at any cost. Our government, with the support of the common people, will maintain peace and prosperity, apart from keeping the territorial integrity of the state intact.”
On August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the debate on the no-confidence motion against his government, described the violence-hit Manipur as a "piece of one's heart", and said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress.
"The north-east is our 'jigar ka tukda'. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past," Modi said.
The prime minister also assured the people of the strife-torn northeastern state that peace shall soon return as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused.
“The country is with you; this Parliament is with you. We will together find ways to resolve this challenge, peace will be established again soon. I assure the people of Manipur that the state will again witness progress,” he said.