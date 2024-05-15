PEC Condemns UP Journalist's Death, Demands Action

Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global safety and media rights body, strongly condemns the murder of Ashutosh Srivastava, an Indian journalist based in Uttar Pradesh, on May 13 2024 and demands a fair probe to identify and punish the perpetrators under the law of the land. Ashutosh (45), who hails from Jaunpur locality, was associated with nationalist news channel Sudarshan News and he was targeted by miscreants on the outskirts of the city. He was sent to a nearby hospital but the attending doctors declared him dead. Soon after he received threats for a series of reports on illegal cow slaughtering incidents, Ashutosh even urged the local police for protection, but in vain.