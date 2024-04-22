Afghan Journalist Imprisoned by Taliban, PEC Demands Release of Detained Scribes

“It’s worrisome that a dedicated scribe like Habib-ur-Rahman Taseer remains under detention for his works as a media person. The Taliban regime must release him urgently along with over 55 Afghan journalists and media workers who were arrested in the last few months,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC (www.pressemblem.ch).

Lempen also expressed shock over the killing of a Pakistani journalist last month and demanded justice for the bereaved family, saying “Jam Saghir is the 30th journalist killed this year. Pak government in Islamabad must investigate the matter and nab the culprits involved with the crime.”