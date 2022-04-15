PM Modi Discusses Key Global Issues with Vietnamese Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke over phone with General Secretary of the Communist party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong and discussed on regional and global issues.

PM Modi and Trong also discussed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which was established during Modi's visit to Vietnam in 2016.

They complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated Vietnam's importance as an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral relationship, besides working for expeditious progress on existing initiatives.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the historical and civilization links between the two countries and expressed his happiness on India's involvement in restoration of Cham monuments in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the leaders agreed to enhance defence partnership between the two countries, the PMO said.They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in South China Sea.

Also Read: Viacom18 Launch Dedicated Sports Channel Sports18