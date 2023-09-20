Phase 2 of ‘Promotion of Tribal Products for North East Region’ From Sept 21

In the first phase of the scheme, eight states were covered and 38 districts were visited by the teams of TRIFED and NEHHDC, in close collaboration with State Administrations. These teams conducted 64 Tribal Artisans Empanelment Melas (TAeM) in April-May, 2023. With this initiative, TRIFED reached out to 2526 Artisans from 44 Tribes, empanelling 1056 of them and identifying 1465 for training capsules. An impressive 3115 products were procured ranging from textiles, forest produce, bamboo items, jewellery, pottery, paintings and more.