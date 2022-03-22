Uttar Pradesh: Dr. Subhash Khanna Conducts First Live Robotic Surgery

Dr. Subhash Khanna, an eminent robotic surgeon of India has achieved a milestone after conducting and demonstrating the first robotic complex hernia surgery live.

The surgery was conducted at the Chandan hospital in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh last Sunday.

The live surgery was attended by 70 surgeons from across the country.

Apart from this, laparoscopy and other kinds of surgeries have been conducted by Dr Khanna across the country including Mumbai and Delhi.

The robotic surgery was demonstrated by Dr. Khanna and the patient was discharged within 48 hours.

Dr. Khanna has been conducting workshops on robotic surgery all over the country and has also conducted similar CME programs in Europe and India’s neighbouring countries, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

