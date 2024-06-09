Pilgrim Bus Plunge in J&K Gorge, Terror Attack Suspected
On Sunday, tragedy struck in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as a bus transporting pilgrims plunged into a gorge. Local sources report that suspected terrorists fired upon the vehicle, raising fears of multiple casualties.
Reasi's Deputy Commissioner, en route to the scene, has confirmed the bus's descent into the gorge, though further details remain pending. Meanwhile, Reasi's SSP, Mohita Sharma, along with a police contingent, has hurried to the location.
According to eyewitnesses, the bus was en route from Ransoo near Shiv Khori—a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva—to Katra town, a crucial base camp for the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta hills. Bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration, the bus was ferrying numerous pilgrims.
Preliminary accounts indicate that two masked assailants opened fire, critically injuring the driver near Kanda Chandi Morh, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and plunge into the gorge.
This area, situated on the border of Reasi and Rajouri districts, has witnessed previous reports of terrorist activity, prompting swift responses from law enforcement and security personnel, who are currently engaged in a rescue operation.