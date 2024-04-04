Iran's Revolutionary Guards HQ Targeted in Deadly Terror Attack, 25 Killed

A deadly terror attack rocked Iran's Revolutionary Guards headquarters in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, claiming the lives of at least 25 individuals.
According to reports, security forces successfully freed hostages held by gunmen after intense clashes across three separate areas in southeastern Iran. The skirmishes resulted in the deaths of 18 militants and 10 troops.
The violence erupted overnight in Sistan and Baluchistan province, with gunmen targeting Revolutionary Guard posts in Rask and Sarbaz towns, as well as a coast guard station in Chahbahar city. Hostages were seized at two locations, and some assailants were equipped with suicide vests.
State media attributed the attack to the militant group Jaish al-Adl, known for advocating for greater rights for the ethnic Baluch minority. However, no group has claimed responsibility yet. Authorities have detained two suspects from Jaish al-Adl in connection with the clashes.
The region, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been a hotspot for clashes involving militant groups, armed drug smugglers, and Iranian security forces. December witnessed a similar deadly attack on a police station in the province, where nearly a dozen officers lost their lives.
Sistan-Baluchestan remains one of Iran's least developed regions, marked by strained relations between its predominantly Sunni Muslim residents and the Shiite theocracy.