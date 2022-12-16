PLA Transgression Firmly Contested: Lt Gen Kalita on India-China Clash

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita on Friday took note of the recent border skirmish between Indian troops and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh by saying that the transgression by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) patrol was "contested firmly".

Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita also informed that a flag meeting at the delegation level at Bumla has helped in further resolving the matter.

"You all are aware that all across the border there are different perceptions in the Line of Actual Control (LAC), there are eight recognized disputed areas where the different perceptions are acknowledged by both sides. So in one of those areas, where there are different perceptions of the LAC, PLA patrol transgressed and which was contested very firmly," the top military officer said.

On Tuesday, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that China's PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh and unilaterally changed the status quo.

Rajnath Singh clarified that "there were no fatalities or serious casualties on our side".

Lt Gen RP Kalita's remarks came while addressing the media during the wreath-laying ceremony on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of Vijay Diwas.

The top army officer urged the general public not to believe in any rumours about the incident, underlining that the clash contained.

"I am happy to say that it was contained at the local level. Though some minor injuries were there to soldiers of both sides. I would also like to request you to not to listen to any rumours, it was only minor injuries to soldiers from both sides," he said.

"The local Commanders were able to resolve the issue by carrying out negotiations resorting to the existing protocols, which was followed by a flag meeting at the delegation level at Bumla, wherein the issue has been resolved further. Presently, I would like to assure you that the border areas along the northern frontier are stable and we are firmly in control," he added.

