National
PM Acknowledges 'Swachhata' Related Activities in Temple Complexes
PM Modi had called for a cleanliness drive in temples on Makar Sankranti.
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today praised exceptional efforts of Swachhata related activities in temple complexes all over the country. While inaugurating Maharishi Balimiki Airport, Ayodhya Dham, PM Modi had called for a cleanliness drive in temples on Makar Sankranti.
The Prime Minister posted on X :
"Through the day, I have seen exceptional efforts of Swachhata related activities in temple complexes. It’s heartening to see people from all walks of life enriching the efforts. Keep sharing such efforts on the NaMo App in the coming days.