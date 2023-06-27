PM Flags off Five New ‘Vande Bharat Express’ Trains from Bhopal

Indian Railways witnessed a historic day today when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five new & upgraded versions of Vande Bharat Express trains at Rani Kamalapati Station in Bhopal.

During this event, Governor, Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, public representatives, and special guests were also present at the venue.