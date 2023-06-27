Special Train Between Firozpur Cantt-Dibrugarh to Start on June 28

The Indian Railways has decided to run a special train from the Firozpur Cantonment in Punjab to Dibrugarh in Assam starting June 28 (Wednesday).
This step has been taken for the convenience of railway passengers and to clear extra congestion.
An official release from the Indian Railways said, “All concerned are informed that Railways has decided to run a special train from Firozpur Cantt to Dibrugarh on 28.06.2023 for the convenience of railway passengers and to clear extra congestion.”
As per official information, the Firozpur Cantt-Dibrugarh special train will leave Firozpur at 1:25 pm on Wednesday and will reach Dibrugarh at 8:45 pm after three days.
The official release said, “This special train with AC, sleeper and general class coaches will run via Faridkot, Kotkapura, Bhatinda, Rampur Phul, Dhuri, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambela Cantt, Saharanpur Junction, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur Junction, Gorakhpur Junction, Siwan Junction, Chhapra, Hajipur Junction, Muzaffarpur Junction, Samastishpur Junction, Barauni Junction, Begusarai, Khagaria Junction, Naugachia, Katihar Junction, New Jalpaiguri, New, Coach Behar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya Junction, Rangapara North and North Lakhimpur stations.”
Moreover, the special train with AC, sleeper and general class coaches will run via special trains on its way, the railways said.