PM-Janman Scheme Gives Kurra Villager Ratiram a New Permanent Home

A government welfare scheme achieves its true purpose only when it creates visible, lasting impact in the lives of ordinary citizens. In Raigarh district, the Prime Minister Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-Janman) is emerging as one such transformative initiative—changing not just living conditions, but restoring dignity to vulnerable tribal communities.

One of its beneficiaries is Ratiram Birhor from the remote Kurra village in Lailunga block. After years of living in a fragile mud hut exposed to rain, cold and insects, Ratiram finally moved into a permanent, secure house built under PM-Janman—fulfilling a long-cherished dream.

A Home That Brings Safety and Dignity

For Ratiram and his family, stepping into their newly completed home was more than a shift of address; it was a moment of profound relief and renewed confidence. The house, constructed within the stipulated timeframe, now offers stability and safety that the family had never experienced before.

Ratiram says that for the first time in his life, living in a pucca home has given him a sense of pride and self-worth—something his earlier makeshift dwelling could never provide.

A Mission Focused on Holistic Tribal Empowerment

Launched in 2023, PM-Janman is designed to uplift Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) by providing essential services such as housing, education, healthcare, clean drinking water, electricity, livelihood opportunities and improved connectivity.

Across tribal pockets of Chhattisgarh, the scheme is gradually becoming more than just a policy—it is emerging as a symbol of justice, equality and empowerment.

Ratiram’s story stands as a testament to how effective implementation of a well-intentioned programme can reshape lives and redefine futures.