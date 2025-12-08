SECR Hosts Special Conference to Introduce Premium Brand Outlets at Railway Stations

In a major initiative aimed at transforming passenger amenities, the Commercial Department of the South East Central Railway (SECR) today organised a special conference at the SECR Headquarters in Bilaspur, bringing together leading national and international food and retail brands.

The objective of this conference was to explore opportunities for setting up premium brand catering outlets and company-owned/operated single-brand premium stores at railway stations, offering passengers a modern, airport-like experience across SECR’s network.

New Opportunities Under Revised Catering Policy

As per recent amendments to the Railway Board’s Catering Policy 2017, premium brand catering outlets have now been formally recognised as a new category within the railway catering framework.

This enables reputed national and international brands to open company-owned, company-operated (COCO) or franchise model outlets at stations.

In addition to food services, stations will soon feature single-brand premium stores offering travel accessories, apparel, footwear, sports items and lifestyle products, providing passengers with high-quality shopping options in a clean and modern environment.

Promotion of Local Cuisine & Millets

SECR is also committed to promoting regional flavours. To support local entrepreneurs and introduce authentic regional dishes to travellers, the railway plans to establish compact modular counters dedicated to regional/local cuisine and millet-based food products.

This step is expected to boost local businesses while preserving the culinary identity of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring regions.

EOI Invited from Premium Brands

SECR has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from interested premium brands. Proposals must include details such as:

• Station-wise requirements

• Space needed

• Proposed services

• Technical experience

• Operational plan

All stalls will be allotted through a transparent e-auction process, eliminating nomination-based allotments. Each outlet will carry a five-year tenure.

Participation of Leading Brands

Today’s conference witnessed participation from top companies, including Coca-Cola, Nescafé, Amul, Haldiram’s, Moti Mahal, Bikaji, Domino’s, Burger King, Burger Singh, Subway, Britannia, Pizza Hut, Arun Ice Cream, Lavazza Coffee and others.

Prominent regional brands such as Shri Jalaram and Tripti (Durg), Chai Govindam (Raipur), Mousaji and Abyzza (Bilaspur), Gadh Kalewa and CG Herbal also marked their presence.

An interactive session enabled detailed discussions on outlet models, station-level support facilities and future collaboration opportunities.

Railway Leadership’s Vision

Addressing the gathering, Shri Praveen Pandey, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, SECR, said that the evolving landscape of Indian Railways offers immense opportunities for premium brands.

He highlighted that the strong interest shown by reputed companies would be key to delivering world-class services to passengers.

A Step Toward Modern, Passenger-Centric Stations. SECR is continuously working to upgrade station amenities, focusing on quality, convenience and a modern look.

The introduction of premium brand outlets and high-end retail stores is expected to significantly elevate the overall travel experience for millions of passengers.