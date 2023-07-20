Assam TMC leaders Ripun, Sushmita Condemns Gruesome Manipur Incident

Assam TMC leadership strongly condemns the May 4, 2023 incident where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur.
A viral video has surfaced which has sparked national outrage, it is seen that two Women one in her 20s and the other in her 40s, were made to walk naked down a road and towards a field by a mob of men.
Some of the men can be seen dragging the two women towards a field and forcibly groping them. In a police complaint filed on May 18, the victims had also alleged that the younger woman was brutally gang raped in the broad daylight on that day.
AITC national spokespersons Ripun Bora and Sushmita Dev on Thursday taking the matter to twitter expressed their angst on the gruesome incident demanding justice and immediate action from the Central and State BJP Government.
Sushmita Dev in her tweet citing the first ever reaction made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur incident stated that media highlighted the gruesome video now as damage control was needed. She also calls it PR strategy and not Manipur.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday expressed deep concern over the video of the two women being paraded naked in Manipur and asked the State and Central Governments to appraise it of the action taken to bring perpetrators to book.